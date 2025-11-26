Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Insider Suren Gupta Sells 600 Shares

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $129,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,640,902.92. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Suren Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total value of $4,706,857.91.

On Monday, November 17th, Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $86,088.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $301,028.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $215.89.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $482,870,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2,157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 861,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,969,000 after purchasing an additional 823,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $148,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

