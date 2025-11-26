Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Buys $35,111.16 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 55,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $35,111.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,383,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,683.75. This trade represents a 0.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 21st, Grigorios Siokas purchased 56,080 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $38,134.40.

On Thursday, November 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 51,315 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Grigorios Siokas bought 61,614 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $40,049.10.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ COSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. 644,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,960. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $22.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%.The company had revenue of $17.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cosmos Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cosmos Health has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Cosmos Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Free Report) by 156.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168,884 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.03% of Cosmos Health worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

