Fred Lampropoulos Sells 10,000 Shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Chairman Fred Lampropoulos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $880,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,019,955 shares in the company, valued at $89,796,838.20. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 197,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,482. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $384.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

