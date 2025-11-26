iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.40 and last traded at $40.3750, with a volume of 39463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,038,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,541,000 after buying an additional 235,301 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 446,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 122,887 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 933.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. now owns 427,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 386,199 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,672,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (EWJV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Value index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, market cap-weighted portfolio of Japanese equities. EWJV was launched on Mar 5, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

