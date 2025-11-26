AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.7450.

AAC Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.25.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

