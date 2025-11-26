Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.54, but opened at $36.9950. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $36.9950, with a volume of 701 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Internet Initiative Japan has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $555.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.83 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Internet Initiative Japan, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

