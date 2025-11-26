Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.0610, with a volume of 11141159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital set a $8.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $409.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining Company will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.23%.

In related news, CFO Russell Douglas Lawlar sold 18,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $278,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $163,388.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at $826,428. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,365. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,349,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,485,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 8.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,827,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,524,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472,566 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

