Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.26 and last traded at $138.98, with a volume of 173388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.82.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMMO. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.