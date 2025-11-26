49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

49 North Resources Trading Down 25.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.27.

49 North Resources Company Profile

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

