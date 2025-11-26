Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 9% – Here’s Why

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.81 and last traded at $10.7290. Approximately 3,848,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,671,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sigma Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Cormark raised shares of Sigma Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 7.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 24.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 26.6% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 623,832 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

