Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 78503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kane Biotech Stock Up 16.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -331.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

