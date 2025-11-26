Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.40 and last traded at GBX 9.10, with a volume of 13717261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 target price on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 15.

Get Shield Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

Shield Therapeutics Stock Up 8.3%

About Shield Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of £96.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

(Get Free Report)

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.