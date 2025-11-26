Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) were down 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 price objective on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Down 18.3%

About Evoke

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.45. The company has a market capitalization of £137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.