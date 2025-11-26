SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1099 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.93.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 33.37%.The company had revenue of $164.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.98 million. On average, analysts predict that SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

SmartCentres is one of Canada’s largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

