Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 115.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Thales Stock Performance

THLLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 64,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Thales has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

