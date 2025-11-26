Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 115.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Thales Stock Performance
THLLY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 64,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.99. Thales has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $65.46.
About Thales
