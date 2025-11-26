Freehold Royalties Ltd (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 731.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of FRHLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 13,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,138. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRHLF

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.