Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:KOF)

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.9979 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th.

Coca Cola Femsa has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Coca Cola Femsa has a dividend payout ratio of 48.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca Cola Femsa to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.3%.

Coca Cola Femsa Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of KOF traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.93. 59,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,760. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. Coca Cola Femsa has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%.The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 4,404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,681,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,614 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the first quarter valued at about $88,634,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,024,000 after purchasing an additional 274,894 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 531,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 371,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,944,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter.

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

