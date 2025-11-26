Brookfield Business Corp (BBUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 28th

Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 74.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Brookfield Business Stock Up 0.3%

Brookfield Business stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.01. The stock had a trading volume of 99,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,026. Brookfield Business has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88.

Get Brookfield Business alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brookfield Business stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Corp (NYSE:BBUC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Brookfield Business Company Profile

Brookfield Business Corporation focuses on healthcare, construction, and wastewater services in the United States, Europe, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through three segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, and Industrials. The company operates 42 hospitals; offers construction services for office, residential, hospitality and leisure, social infrastructure, retail, and mixed-use properties; and provides nuclear technology services, such as fuel, maintenance services, engineering solutions, instrumentation and control systems, and manufactured components for nuclear power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.