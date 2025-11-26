Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $117.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 1476351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.26.
ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rothschild Redb raised Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.70.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.89%.
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
