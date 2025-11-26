Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $117.00. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 1476351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $125.26.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rothschild Redb raised Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 10,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 7,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5,771.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.93 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -101.89%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.