Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s Why

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.90 and last traded at GBX 4.80. 38,513,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 10,528,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90.

TLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 12 to GBX 6 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Panmure Gordon dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 7.80 to GBX 5.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 16 to GBX 10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 12.85.

The stock has a market cap of £70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.56.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

