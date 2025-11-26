Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 2,652 shares.The stock last traded at $9.7050 and had previously closed at $9.70.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – Copel were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.
