Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $34.39. Tokio Marine shares last traded at $35.6290, with a volume of 8,029 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokio Marine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

