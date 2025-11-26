Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 332,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 181,616 shares.The stock last traded at $40.0950 and had previously closed at $39.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $486.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 28.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

In other Intercorp Financial Services news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $140,006.25. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,100,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,929,482.05. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.