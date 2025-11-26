Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $25.00. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 263 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,282.47 billion.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

See Also

