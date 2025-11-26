Albany International (AIN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Albany International (NYSE: AIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2025 – Albany International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Albany International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/13/2025 – Albany International had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/7/2025 – Albany International was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Albany International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Albany International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2025 – Albany International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Albany International had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Albany International had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $96,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,385.80. This represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.