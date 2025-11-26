kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

Shares of KSI traded up C$0.14 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.31. 99,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,909. kneat.com has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.90 million, a P/E ratio of -215.50, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that kneat.com will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

