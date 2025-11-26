BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$97.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on BRP from C$108.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BRP from C$87.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOO

BRP Stock Down 1.4%

BRP Company Profile

DOO stock traded down C$1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$96.84. 82,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,956. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. BRP has a 52-week low of C$43.88 and a 52-week high of C$98.85.

(Get Free Report)

BRP designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles, and personal watercraft under the Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, and Lynx brand names. It also builds engines under the Rotax brand (after discontinuing the Evinrude outboard engine business in 2020) and offers clothing, parts, and accessories that cater to its core consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.