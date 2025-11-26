Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $276.00 to $253.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.86.

NYSE CRM traded down $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,718,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $221.96 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 56,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,863 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,325,206 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,106,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $2,826,049,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after buying an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $484,852,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

