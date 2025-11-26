Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.75.

ATD stock traded up C$1.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$75.41. 1,185,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,390. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$65.95 and a 12 month high of C$83.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

