Slate Grocery REIT Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:SRRTF)

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 798.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SRRTF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.75. 8,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,689. Slate Grocery REIT has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

