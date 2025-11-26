Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cementos Argos S.A. Sponsored ADR (OTC:CMTOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 2,084.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a 5.2% increase from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.10.

CMTOY remained flat at $11.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Cementos Argos has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

