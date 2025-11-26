BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

BPER Banca Price Performance

Shares of BPXXY stock remained flat at $25.95 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, and Finance segments. It offers current and saving accounts, loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, and digital banking and related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services.

