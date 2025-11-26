BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.
BPER Banca Price Performance
Shares of BPXXY stock remained flat at $25.95 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.95.
About BPER Banca
