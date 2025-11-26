Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6091 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 409.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.64.
About Severn Trent
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- These 2 Energy Titans Just Scored Major Wins to Close Out November
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Analog Devices Moves Higher as Super-Cycle Gains Momentum
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Microsoft Stock Faces An AI-Driven Physics Problem
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.