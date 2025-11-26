Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Declares $0.61 Dividend

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.6091 per share on Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 409.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STRNY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.40. 8,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

