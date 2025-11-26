Brookfield Infrastructure Co. Declares Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 145,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,072. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.71. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $47.71.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

