SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.13 and last traded at $66.1740, with a volume of 5693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 2.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a market cap of $747.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $805,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 50,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

