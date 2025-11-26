Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.3160, with a volume of 9750265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 495,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,450. This trade represents a 28.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $41,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,715.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

