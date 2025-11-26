Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Shares Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 239,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 101,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -21.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.38.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

