Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 211921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$178.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.
Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.
