Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 211921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$178.90 million, a PE ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Yousriya Loza acquired 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 86,826,307 shares in the company, valued at C$26,047,892.10. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management Gp purchased 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,826,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,047,892.10. This trade represents a 0.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,178,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,540. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belo Sun Mining Corp is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. It operates in Canada where its head office is located and in Brazil where its exploration and development properties are located. The company owns and operates the Volta Grande Gold project.

