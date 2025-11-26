TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 236640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of TNR Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.30.
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
