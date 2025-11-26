Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

