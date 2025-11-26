Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 12,017 shares.The stock last traded at $7.8028 and had previously closed at $7.7750.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Tele2 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tele2 from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Tele2 Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Tele2 had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $782.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Tele2 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th were paid a $0.1013 dividend. This is a boost from Tele2’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 238.0%. Tele2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Tele2

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity, handset related data services, and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

See Also

