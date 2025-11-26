Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exelon stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. 1,841,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,544. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,122,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $285,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,446,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,494 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelon by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 5,795,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,060,000 after buying an additional 3,815,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 134,604.0% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,557,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,137,000 after buying an additional 3,554,891 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

