Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ING Group stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ING Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,142. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Group, N.V. has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in ING Group by 2,757.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Binnacle Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of ING Group by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in ING Group by 2,440.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new position in ING Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cfra Research raised ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

