Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regions Financial stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,595,367. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regions Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

