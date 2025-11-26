Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sysco stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $76.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,192. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. Sysco Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,810,000 after buying an additional 146,573 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

