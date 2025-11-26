Masimo (MASI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI):

11/24/2025 – Masimo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Masimo is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Masimo had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $187.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Masimo had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

10/24/2025 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2025 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/8/2025 – Masimo had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Masimo was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/28/2025 – Masimo was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – Masimo had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

