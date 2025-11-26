Clontarf Energy (LON:CLON) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Clontarf Energy plc (LON:CLON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02, with a volume of 38404039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.
Clontarf Energy Stock Down 7.7%
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a market cap of £1.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Clontarf Energy Company Profile
Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves and other related activities. It holds 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on exploring and developing Bolivian salt-lakes.
