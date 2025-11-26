Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOKGet Free Report)’s share price fell 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,609,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 2,525,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evoke

Evoke Trading Down 18.3%

The firm has a market cap of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.45.

About Evoke

