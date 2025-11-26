Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,609,472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 2,525,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 102.25.

The firm has a market cap of £137.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.45.

