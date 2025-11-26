Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Shares Down 4% – What’s Next?

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.79. 445,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,336,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Netskope to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Netskope in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Get Netskope alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Netskope

Netskope Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78.

In other Netskope news, Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 2,000,000 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,238,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,525,325. This represents a 21.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netskope

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Netskope during the third quarter worth $341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at $80,006,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,833,000.

About Netskope

(Get Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netskope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netskope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.