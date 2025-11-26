Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN) Trading 7.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $33.0280. 26,967 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 172,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

EDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDN. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the first quarter valued at $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) in the 1st quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

